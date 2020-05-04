Mastayshia Brown

High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Going to college to become a marriage counselor
Favorite Quote: "There's only one you, so be whoever you want to be"
Favorite Memory: Meeting my favorite teachers
Advice To Future Generations: Take school serious and live your life to the fullest.
Parents Name: Annie Lake
