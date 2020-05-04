{{featured_button_text}}
Mastayshia Brown

Mastayshia Brown

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Going to college to become a marriage counselor

Favorite Quote: "There's only one you, so be whoever you want to be"

Favorite Memory: Meeting my favorite teachers

Advice To Future Generations: Take school serious and live your life to the fullest.

Parents Name: Annie Lake

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments