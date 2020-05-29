Megan Tague

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Honorable Mention Award, Silver Keys Award, Marching Band, NHAS
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College
Extracurriculars: Choir, Band
Favorite Quote: "Be somebody who makes everybody feel like somebody."
Favorite Memory: The feeling you get when you go into Mrs. Ott
Advice To Future Generations: Don't let a bad moment ruin your day.
Parents Names: Kimberly Tague and Gearald Tague
