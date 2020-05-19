{{featured_button_text}}
Mensdadik Cuerto Hambre

Mensdadik Cuerto Hambre

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Playing tennis with the tennis pro Ishmael Billifer

Future Plans: Going to Puerto Rico wit it

Extracurriculars: Playing golf with ya boos

Favorite Quote: "Love, eat, sleep Mexican."

Parents Names: Gonzalo Cuerto Hambre and Miscoochi Cuerto Hambre

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments