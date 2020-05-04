{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Murphy

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Graduated high school and was a part of the football, tennis and track teams

Future Plans: Attend Iowa Central Community College to study Architecture

Extracurriculars: Playing football at Iowa Central

Favorite Quote: "Act as if what you do makes a difference, IT DOES."

Favorite Memory: Seeing how much of an inspiration we can be to one another

Advice To Future Generations: Never lose focus , and take everything one step at a time.

Parents Names: Patricia Gunter Murphy and Kevin Donte Murphy

