Michael Murphy

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Graduated high school and was a part of the football, tennis and track teams
Future Plans: Attend Iowa Central Community College to study Architecture
Extracurriculars: Playing football at Iowa Central
Favorite Quote: "Act as if what you do makes a difference, IT DOES."
Favorite Memory: Seeing how much of an inspiration we can be to one another
Advice To Future Generations: Never lose focus , and take everything one step at a time.
Parents Names: Patricia Gunter Murphy and Kevin Donte Murphy
