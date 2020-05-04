Monifah Ponton

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Starting a new school club, Honor Roll, Student of the Month, Senior Officer, Outstanding Achievement Language Arts Award
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College to earn a Associate's Degree in Psychology, Social Work and Business. Then, transfer to an HBCU to earn a Bachelor’s of Arts and Science. Next, attend grad school to earn a Master's Degree of Arts, Social Work and Nonprofit Management.
Extracurriculars: Gay-Straight Alliance Club President, Youth Voices Club, Mentors of Violence Prevention Scenario Organizer, Legacy Leaders, Senior Class Officer, Shades of Melanin Founder and Co-President. Volunteer for Gear-Up Activities such as, Catch-Up Academy and tutoring, the CHS Food Pantry, School Events, visit Washington and Garfield elementary schools for the. "Don't Up Stage Yourself," program and visiting Sudlow Intermediate for 8th grade mentoring.
Favorite Quote: "When they go low, we go high."
Favorite Memory: Sharing my speech with the junior class to become a senior class officer. Despite my fears of negative feedback and stage fright, I tried.
Advice To Future Generations: Freshmen year is a path you determine for the next three years. Give your all, fail hard to try harder, and most importantly be yourself. You can't change what you've done, but you can make it better.
Parents Names: Latoyal Poole and Terrance Sims
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.