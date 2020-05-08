{{featured_button_text}}
Myles Burrage

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Police Explorer Program, NAACP, volunteer for the Kamala Harris Presidential local campaign

Future Plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Weight Training, Video Games

Favorite Quote: "A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything." - Malcolm X

Favorite Memory: Playing my last year of AAU Basketball with the Iowa Mavericks

Advice To Future Generations: Don't hesitate to say what actually you think or feel.

Parents Names: Kurt and Shanda Burrage

