Myles Burrage

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Police Explorer Program, NAACP, volunteer for the Kamala Harris Presidential local campaign
Future Plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Weight Training, Video Games
Favorite Quote: "A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything." - Malcolm X
Favorite Memory: Playing my last year of AAU Basketball with the Iowa Mavericks
Advice To Future Generations: Don't hesitate to say what actually you think or feel.
Parents Names: Kurt and Shanda Burrage
