Nadia Viveros

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Working hard in classes and going to the college I've always wanted to
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa for Pre-Med and major in Biology with a minor in Psychology
Extracurriculars: AVID Program, Softball
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends, going to football games, dances and messing with teachers
Advice To Future Generations: Go to class, don't be late and take harder classes. Always try your hardest.
Parents Names: Jodi and José Viveros
