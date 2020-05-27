{{featured_button_text}}
Nadia Viveros

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Working hard in classes and going to the college I've always wanted to

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa for Pre-Med and major in Biology with a minor in Psychology

Extracurriculars: AVID Program, Softball

Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends, going to football games, dances and messing with teachers

Advice To Future Generations: Go to class, don't be late and take harder classes. Always try your hardest.

Parents Names: Jodi and José Viveros

