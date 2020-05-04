Nakaya Faison

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: One of my accomplishments would have to be finishing my clinicals for my Nursing Aide class
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College to major in Nursing and become a Neonatal Nurse
Extracurriculars: Track and Volleyball. I will forever miss the bonds I made with my teammates.
Favorite Quote: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."
Favorite Memory: I walked into Central so lost as a freshman and I remember an underclassmen asking me if i needed help and she ended up showing me around and telling me if I ever need a friend to talk too I could talk to her. From that day I knew Central was the school for me.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to do things out of your comfort zone. Do sports, even if you don't think you can because it's always great to try new things. That's something I wish I would have done. Try and do clubs and just be involved as much as you can, and make new friends. Your four years of high school will fly by so fast.
Parents Names: Rosa and Joe Faison
