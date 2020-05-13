{{featured_button_text}}

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Noelle crushed a lot of her academic and personal goals. She found new interests, took opportunities, and loved meeting new people along the way. She was set to work on her ultimate goal of working in the community shortly after returning from spring break. While that didn't happen this school year, she still plans to achieve it.

Future Plans: She will be furthering her education and also plans to work in the community

Favorite Memory: She made a lot of good friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She also had wonderful teachers and para educators that have made a lasting impact on her life.

Parents Names: Melissa and Sean Fortin and Josh and Kasey Kramer

