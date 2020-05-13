{{featured_button_text}}
Peyton Niebuhr

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: 4.0 GPA all four years, National Honor Society, Honorable Mention at MAC for Tennis in 2018

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa College of Nursing as an early admission student to obtain a BSN then continue on to get a Doctorate of Nursing and become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

Extracurriculars: Student Council, DC Leadership Team, National Honor Society, McKinley Mentors, Scholastic Bowl, Books and Bloggers, TAG, Girls Learn International, Tennis, Volleyball

Favorite Quote: "Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value." - Albert Einstein

Favorite Memory: Getting her golden doodle, Charlie

Advice To Future Generations: Be involved, you'll never know what might be your niche.

Parents Names: Rory and Heather Niebuhr

