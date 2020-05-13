Peyton Niebuhr

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: 4.0 GPA all four years, National Honor Society, Honorable Mention at MAC for Tennis in 2018
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa College of Nursing as an early admission student to obtain a BSN then continue on to get a Doctorate of Nursing and become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
Extracurriculars: Student Council, DC Leadership Team, National Honor Society, McKinley Mentors, Scholastic Bowl, Books and Bloggers, TAG, Girls Learn International, Tennis, Volleyball
Favorite Quote: "Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value." - Albert Einstein
Favorite Memory: Getting her golden doodle, Charlie
Advice To Future Generations: Be involved, you'll never know what might be your niche.
Parents Names: Rory and Heather Niebuhr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.