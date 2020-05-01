{{featured_button_text}}
Rayvaugn Bogan

Rayvaugn Bogan

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: On the wrestling team

Future Plans: YouTuber

Extracurriculars: Wrestling

Favorite Quote: "You only deserve what you earn"

Favorite Memory: Being in Ms. Bolick's classroom

Advice To Future Generations: Don't slack on classes

Parents Names: Shannah and Ray Bogan

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments