Sam Fahrenkrug

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: First place at Iowa Thespian Festival twice, two-time Iowa All-State Chorus, two-time Show Choir Best Male Soloist, Academic First Honors three years, Academic Excellence one year

Future Plans: Attend Illinois Wesleyan University and major in Musical Theater

Extracurriculars: Centrals Varsity Show Choir the Central Singers Inc., Blue Illusion Co-Ed/All-Male Dance Team, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Favorite Quote: "Don't take no for an answer when you have a goal to achieve."

Favorite Memory: Creating bonds that will last a lifetime

Advice To Future Generations: Don't forget to be yourself and chase your dreams.

Parents Names: Tom and Theresa Fahrenkrug

