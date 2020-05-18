Sam Fahrenkrug

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: First place at Iowa Thespian Festival twice, two-time Iowa All-State Chorus, two-time Show Choir Best Male Soloist, Academic First Honors three years, Academic Excellence one year
Future Plans: Attend Illinois Wesleyan University and major in Musical Theater
Extracurriculars: Centrals Varsity Show Choir the Central Singers Inc., Blue Illusion Co-Ed/All-Male Dance Team, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Favorite Quote: "Don't take no for an answer when you have a goal to achieve."
Favorite Memory: Creating bonds that will last a lifetime
Advice To Future Generations: Don't forget to be yourself and chase your dreams.
Parents Names: Tom and Theresa Fahrenkrug
