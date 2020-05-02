{{featured_button_text}}
Samuel Saveraid

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Academic Excellence (4.0), Iowa Governor's Scholar, Iowa All-State Choir, Talented and Gifted Student of the Year, raised over $4,000 for ocean relief by leading a school campaign through Students Rebuild

Future Plans: Attending the University of Southern California to major in accounting and minor in economics. Hope to become a consultant in the finance sector.

Extracurriculars: Volunteer/Private Tutoring, Swimming, Barista at Dunn Brothers Coffee, participated in rowing for Y Quad-Cities Rowing, Mentor in Violence Prevention, National Honor Society Executive

Favorite Quote: "Why finance? It's so boring" - Literally anyone

Favorite Memory: Summers in Iowa with old friends

Advice To Future Generations: Living life in your own way is important. What people around you do should not influence your own set of interests.

Parents Names: Scott and Anne Saveraid

