Samuel Strang

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Third team All-State Football, two-time All-Metro Football, two-time All-District Football, First team All-Academic Honors Football, Homecoming King Court

Future Plans: Attend Winona State and play football, major unknown

Extracurriculars: Football, Track, Baseball

Favorite Quote: "God must of loved ordinary people because he made so many of us." - Author unknown

Favorite Memory: Two defensive back-to-back touchdowns in six minutes and my mom missed both of them

Advice To Future Generations: Love high school and your senior year because mine was taken away

Parents Names: Jennifer and Jason Strang

