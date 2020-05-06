Samuel Strang

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Third team All-State Football, two-time All-Metro Football, two-time All-District Football, First team All-Academic Honors Football, Homecoming King Court
Future Plans: Attend Winona State and play football, major unknown
Extracurriculars: Football, Track, Baseball
Favorite Quote: "God must of loved ordinary people because he made so many of us." - Author unknown
Favorite Memory: Two defensive back-to-back touchdowns in six minutes and my mom missed both of them
Advice To Future Generations: Love high school and your senior year because mine was taken away
Parents Names: Jennifer and Jason Strang
