Sarah Hovey

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: State Co-Ed champion, Captain of the Varsity Dance Team 2020, All-Iowa Dance Team
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa to double major in Criminology and Social Justice on the Pre-Law Track
Extracurriculars: Varsity Dance, Show Choir, Tennis, Girls Learn International, DC Leadership
Favorite Memory: Walking through the halls and seeing my friends every day
Advice To Future Generations: "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." – Mahatma Gandhi
Parents Names: Anna and Brad Hovey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.