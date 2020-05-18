{{featured_button_text}}
Sarah Hovey

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: State Co-Ed champion, Captain of the Varsity Dance Team 2020, All-Iowa Dance Team

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa to double major in Criminology and Social Justice on the Pre-Law Track

Extracurriculars: Varsity Dance, Show Choir, Tennis, Girls Learn International, DC Leadership

Favorite Memory: Walking through the halls and seeing my friends every day

Advice To Future Generations: "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." – Mahatma Gandhi

Parents Names: Anna and Brad Hovey

