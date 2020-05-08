{{featured_button_text}}
Savannah Ruark

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Study pharmacy

Extracurriculars: Band, Tennis

Favorite Quote: "Live as if you were going to die tomorrow."

Favorite Memory: Giving blood for the first time causing me to pass out on the security guard who thankfully caught me.

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved.

Parents Names: Rebecca and Nathan Bloch

