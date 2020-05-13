{{featured_button_text}}
Trentan Walker

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Advanced Welding

Future Plans: Obtain a degree in Welding and Art

Extracurriculars: E-sports Club, Computer Graphics Club

Favorite Quote: "Reach for the challenge."

Favorite Memory: E-sports club

Advice To Future Generations: Everyone has their own opinion, stick to yours.

Parents Names: Stacy Walker and Shannon Ramey

