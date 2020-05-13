Trentan Walker

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Advanced Welding
Future Plans: Obtain a degree in Welding and Art
Extracurriculars: E-sports Club, Computer Graphics Club
Favorite Quote: "Reach for the challenge."
Favorite Memory: E-sports club
Advice To Future Generations: Everyone has their own opinion, stick to yours.
Parents Names: Stacy Walker and Shannon Ramey
