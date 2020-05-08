Trevor Christoffersen

High School: Davenport Central
Future Plans: Attend Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, and major in Air Traffic Control Management
Extracurriculars: Jazz Band, Marching Band, Show Choir Pit
Favorite Quote: "A mile of highway will get you one mile but a mile of runway can get you anywhere."
Favorite Memory: Show choir season
Parents Names: Stacy Christoffersen and Mark Christoffersen
