Trevor Christoffersen

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Attend Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, and major in Air Traffic Control Management

Extracurriculars: Jazz Band, Marching Band, Show Choir Pit

Favorite Quote: "A mile of highway will get you one mile but a mile of runway can get you anywhere."

Favorite Memory: Show choir season

Parents Names: Stacy Christoffersen and Mark Christoffersen

