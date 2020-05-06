{{featured_button_text}}
Tyonna Thomas

Tyonna Thomas

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: I plan to become a CNA

Favorite Quote: "Get to class."

Favorite Memory: The plays

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let the work overwhelm you.

Parents Names: Sabrina Akins and Darrick Thomas

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments