Valentine Chenus

Valentine Chenus

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Excelled in Academics, Drama, Music and Leadership, traveled to Guatemala to build a home, Student of the Month, GEAR-up Award in Science, top of the class

Future Plans: Auditioning for as many plays as possible and majoring in both Theater and Environmental Science at Iowa State University

Extracurriculars: Show Choir, Theater, Officer for Thespian Troupe, DC Leadership Team, McKinley Mentors, TAG, Indoor Soccer for one year, Holiday Carolers, Girls Learn International, Junior Rotarian

Favorite Quote: "Being true to yourself never goes out of style." - Legally Blonde

Favorite Memory: Getting to travel to New York with the choir and getting to see such amazing Broadway shows

Advice To Future Generations: Don't be so worried that you want to rush through high school. Just enjoy the time you have.

Parents Names: Angela Chenus and Thierry Chenus

