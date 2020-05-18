Valentine Chenus

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Excelled in Academics, Drama, Music and Leadership, traveled to Guatemala to build a home, Student of the Month, GEAR-up Award in Science, top of the class
Future Plans: Auditioning for as many plays as possible and majoring in both Theater and Environmental Science at Iowa State University
Extracurriculars: Show Choir, Theater, Officer for Thespian Troupe, DC Leadership Team, McKinley Mentors, TAG, Indoor Soccer for one year, Holiday Carolers, Girls Learn International, Junior Rotarian
Favorite Quote: "Being true to yourself never goes out of style." - Legally Blonde
Favorite Memory: Getting to travel to New York with the choir and getting to see such amazing Broadway shows
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be so worried that you want to rush through high school. Just enjoy the time you have.
Parents Names: Angela Chenus and Thierry Chenus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.