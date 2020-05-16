Victoria Young

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: Scholastic Art and Writing Winner at the Regional Level, three Honorable Mentions, one Silver Key, three Gold Keys, National Silver Medalist, Art selected for the K-12 National Ceramics Exhibition, 2020 Iowa Art All-State
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and minor in Studio Art and major in Biology on the Pre-Med Track
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, National Art Honors Society, Student Council all four years, Dance Team, Art Club, McKinley Mentors
Favorite Quote: "She believed she could so she did."
Favorite Memory: Going to all of the football games and having fun with my friends
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every last minute of high school, go to every football game, every school dance, scream as loud as you can for the spirit stick, and get involved. Because once it is gone you realize how much you take it for granted.
Parents Names: Dianna Donahue and Matthew Young
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.