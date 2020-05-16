{{featured_button_text}}
Victoria Young

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Scholastic Art and Writing Winner at the Regional Level, three Honorable Mentions, one Silver Key, three Gold Keys, National Silver Medalist, Art selected for the K-12 National Ceramics Exhibition, 2020 Iowa Art All-State

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and minor in Studio Art and major in Biology on the Pre-Med Track

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, National Art Honors Society, Student Council all four years, Dance Team, Art Club, McKinley Mentors

Favorite Quote: "She believed she could so she did."

Favorite Memory: Going to all of the football games and having fun with my friends

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every last minute of high school, go to every football game, every school dance, scream as loud as you can for the spirit stick, and get involved. Because once it is gone you realize how much you take it for granted.

Parents Names: Dianna Donahue and Matthew Young

