Waveland Rushton

High School: Davenport Central
Accomplishments: NHS Officer, Student of the Month
Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout and study Computer Engineering
Extracurriculars: Student Council, Mentors in Violence Prevention, National Honor Society, Tennis and Basketball, Football and Wrestling Cheer
Favorite Quote: Life is what you make it.
Favorite Memory: Cheering
Advice To Future Generations: Live fearless.
Parents Names: John and Jennifer Rushton
