Waveland Rushton

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: NHS Officer, Student of the Month

Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout and study Computer Engineering

Extracurriculars: Student Council, Mentors in Violence Prevention, National Honor Society, Tennis and Basketball, Football and Wrestling Cheer

Favorite Quote: Life is what you make it.

Favorite Memory: Cheering

Advice To Future Generations: Live fearless.

Parents Names: John and Jennifer Rushton

