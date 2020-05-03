{{featured_button_text}}
Zeke Wynsma

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: National Honor Society 2018-2020, QCSEC Scholarship recipient, Outstanding Science Award 2018

Future Plans: Attend Luther College and major in physics and mathematics. He hopes to become a physics professor.

Extracurriculars: Member of mock trial three years, member of scholastic bowl four years, co-captain of CPU robotics team 2018-2020 and member of the CHS orchestra four years

Favorite Quote: "I tell you, we are here on Earth to fart around, and don't let anybody tell you different." - Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

Favorite Memory: Qualifying for State in the First Tech Challenge 2019

Parents Names: Brenda Peters and Joe Wynsma

