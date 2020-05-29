{{featured_button_text}}
Zulema Mariani-Perez

High School: Davenport Central

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College and minor in Psychology with a major in Marine Biology then transfer down south to continue school

Extracurriculars: Band, Orchestra, Choir

Favorite Quote: "Sometimes you try your hardest but things don't turn out the way you want them to. Sometimes things have to change. And maybe something for the better." - Nani

Favorite Memory: After getting off the field at boa the band director, Mr. Zeglis, came up and told me how proud he was of the performance I gave, after working so hard just for that moment it meant a lot just know that no matter how little you think you're part might be there's always someone who notices what you've accomplished.

Advice To Future Generations: Try everything and never stop trying, don't let anyone say you can't because you can, get involved with everything thing you can and get to know your teachers. Show the world who you are and be proud to get into the school spirit. It's okay not to know who you are or where you're going just make the best of where you are at that moment.

Parents Name: Zuma

