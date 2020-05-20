{{featured_button_text}}
Abigail Edlemon

High School: Davenport North

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Student Ambassador, Student Council

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and study Music Education

Extracurriculars: Chamber Choir, Drama, Cross Country, part-time job

Favorite Quote: "Sometimes good things come to an end. But here's the secret everyone, come close. Memories ... Are ... Forever." - Christopher Robin

Favorite Memory: Working hard in choir and being able to audition for All-State

Advice To Future Generations: Do what you love and be yourself. Don't let anyone change who you are because there is only one you.

Parents Names: Kathryn Edlemon and Jimmy Edlemon

