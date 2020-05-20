Abigail Edlemon

High School: Davenport North
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Student Ambassador, Student Council
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and study Music Education
Extracurriculars: Chamber Choir, Drama, Cross Country, part-time job
Favorite Quote: "Sometimes good things come to an end. But here's the secret everyone, come close. Memories ... Are ... Forever." - Christopher Robin
Favorite Memory: Working hard in choir and being able to audition for All-State
Advice To Future Generations: Do what you love and be yourself. Don't let anyone change who you are because there is only one you.
Parents Names: Kathryn Edlemon and Jimmy Edlemon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.