Alex Glover

High School: Davenport North
Accomplishments: First Honors all four years, National Honor Society, North Ambassador's Club, Varsity for Baseball and Football
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College and enter the Carpenter's Union
Extracurriculars: Football, Baseball
Favorite Quote: "Scared money don't make money." - Jack West
Favorite Memory: Boys nights at the Glover house
Advice To Future Generations: Get involved, have fun, make new friends.
Parents Names: Allen and Sara Glover
