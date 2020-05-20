{{featured_button_text}}
Alex Glover

High School: Davenport North

Accomplishments: First Honors all four years, National Honor Society, North Ambassador's Club, Varsity for Baseball and Football

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College and enter the Carpenter's Union

Extracurriculars: Football, Baseball

Favorite Quote: "Scared money don't make money." - Jack West

Favorite Memory: Boys nights at the Glover house

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved, have fun, make new friends.

Parents Names: Allen and Sara Glover

