{{featured_button_text}}
Breanna Little

Breanna Little

High School: Davenport North

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years and then finish at the University of Iowa with a BSN degree in Nursing

Favorite Quote: "Whatever you do, do it well." - Walt Disney

Favorite Memory: Rushing the football field after winning the game

Advice To Future Generations: Put your happiness first.

Parents Names: Andrea Little and Bryan Little

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments