Breanna Little

High School: Davenport North
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years and then finish at the University of Iowa with a BSN degree in Nursing
Favorite Quote: "Whatever you do, do it well." - Walt Disney
Favorite Memory: Rushing the football field after winning the game
Advice To Future Generations: Put your happiness first.
Parents Names: Andrea Little and Bryan Little
