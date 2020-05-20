Camry Dillie

High School: Davenport North
Accomplishments: Senior Class President, Secretary of National Honor Society, First Team All-Conference Basketball, First Team All-Metro Basketball, Third Team All-State Basketball
Future Plans: Attend Cardinal Stritch University to pursue a degree in Sports Management and continue Basketball
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Soccer, Student Council, National Honor Society, Mentor in Violence Prevention, Student Ambassadors, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Favorite Quote: "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." - Dr. Suess
Favorite Memory: Having the opportunity freshman year to finally play on the same team as my sister after many years and starting beside her on the soccer field
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the time you have, it'll be gone faster than you think.
Parents Names: Ann and Chris Peterson and Chris and Julie Dillie
