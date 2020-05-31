Emma Janecek

High School: Davenport North
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Academic Excellence, Girls' Tennis Honorable Mention 2019, Completed Dual-Enrollment Program
Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose University and major in Psychology and then become a Speech-Language Pathologist
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Tennis, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Junior Optimist International Club, National Honor Society, Student Ambassadors, Edgewood Youth Group
Favorite Quote: "The light shines in the darkness and the darkness will never extinguish it."
Advice To Future Generations: Take every opportunity to help someone else. It'll always be rewarding in the end.
Parents Names: Mike and Trish Janecek
