Jamal Litt

High School: Davenport North
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College to play basketball then transfer to a university and major in Business and continue to play basketball
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Favorite Quote: "Pain is inevitable, suffering is an option."
Favorite Memory: The amount of support from the Wildcat family and the rest of the community while recovering from my injury senior year
Parents Name: Michellien Lagrone
