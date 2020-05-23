{{featured_button_text}}
Jamal Litt

 CHAZ SLATER

High School: Davenport North

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College to play basketball then transfer to a university and major in Business and continue to play basketball

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Favorite Quote: "Pain is inevitable, suffering is an option."

Favorite Memory: The amount of support from the Wildcat family and the rest of the community while recovering from my injury senior year

Parents Name: Michellien Lagrone

