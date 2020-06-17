{{featured_button_text}}
Justyus Jackson

High School: Davenport North

Accomplishments: First Honors, three-time Academic Excellence, three-time Volleyball Team Captain, MAC Kill Leader, three-time MAC First Team and Second Team, three-time All-Metro, All-Tournament Team

Future Plans: Attend the University of Tulsa to play Volleyball and major in Sports and Exercise Science with a Pre-med Track

Extracurriculars: Honors Orchestra, Show Choir, Choir, FCA, Student Ambassador, National Honor Society, Color Guard, Volleyball, Tennis, Prom Court, Prom Queen

Favorite Quote: "Treat people the way you'd want to be treated."

Favorite Memory: Friday night football games. Boys basketball State game. Volleyball taking PV to 5 sets. Volleyball advancing to the second round of playoffs. Show choir Saturday.

Advice To Future Generations: Be confident in who you are. Be a friend and make friends with everyone.

Parents Name: Theresa Jackson

