{{featured_button_text}}
Kassidy Britch

Kassidy Britch

High School: Davenport North

Accomplishments: MCJROTC, Soprano in Singers

Future Plans: Most likely the military, college or an art school

Extracurriculars: MCJROTC, Anime Club, GSA

Favorite Quote: "History is entirely created by the person who tells the story." - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton: The Revolution

Favorite Memory: I have too many but mostly competitions in ROTC and the choir concerts. I was so proud of myself when I got a solo for Speechless from Aladdin and all I could remember was all of the faces and seeing Mr. Riewerts smile.

Advice To Future Generations: Focus even during freshman year because that determination will drive you to succeed.

Parents Name: Lori Farnsworth

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments