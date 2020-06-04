Kassidy Britch

High School: Davenport North
Accomplishments: MCJROTC, Soprano in Singers
Future Plans: Most likely the military, college or an art school
Extracurriculars: MCJROTC, Anime Club, GSA
Favorite Quote: "History is entirely created by the person who tells the story." - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton: The Revolution
Favorite Memory: I have too many but mostly competitions in ROTC and the choir concerts. I was so proud of myself when I got a solo for Speechless from Aladdin and all I could remember was all of the faces and seeing Mr. Riewerts smile.
Advice To Future Generations: Focus even during freshman year because that determination will drive you to succeed.
Parents Name: Lori Farnsworth
