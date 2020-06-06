{{featured_button_text}}
Logan Cox

High School: Davenport North

Accomplishments: 1st Lieutenant in Davenport North MCJROTC

Future Plans: Join the Electrician Apprentice Program

Extracurriculars: Fours years MCJROTC, MCJROTC Drill Team, MCJROTC Color Guard

Parents Names: Melissia Staples (Kye) and Kyle Tucker (Heather)

