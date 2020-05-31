Lorna Lichtenwald

High School: Davenport North
Accomplishments: Being the best daughter anyone could hope for
Future Plans: Go to work
Extracurriculars: Riding Horses, Swimming in the Ocean, Traveling, Creative Writing
Favorite Quote: "If you want to lead an extraordinary life, find out what the ordinary do–and don't do it." - Tommy Newberry
Favorite Memory: Getting chased on the beach by seagulls for my popcorn. Instead of helping me my mom took pictures.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take yourself too seriously. Life is a wild ride. Enjoy it. Stay out of trouble.
Parents Name: Kimberly Lichtenwald
