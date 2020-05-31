{{featured_button_text}}
Lorna Lichtenwald

Lorna Lichtenwald

High School: Davenport North

Accomplishments: Being the best daughter anyone could hope for

Future Plans: Go to work

Extracurriculars: Riding Horses, Swimming in the Ocean, Traveling, Creative Writing

Favorite Quote: "If you want to lead an extraordinary life, find out what the ordinary do–and don't do it." - Tommy Newberry

Favorite Memory: Getting chased on the beach by seagulls for my popcorn. Instead of helping me my mom took pictures.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take yourself too seriously. Life is a wild ride. Enjoy it. Stay out of trouble.

Parents Name: Kimberly Lichtenwald

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments