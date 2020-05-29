{{featured_button_text}}
Mallory Owens

High School: Davenport North

Accomplishments: Four-year All-Iowa Honor Dance Team, National Honor Society

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and major in Nursing

Extracurriculars: Dance Team

Favorite Quote: "Life is too short for regrets."

Favorite Memory: When we won against Dubuque Hempstead

Advice To Future Generations: Take every chance and opportunity given to you. Don't take high school for granted because it goes by way too fast and you never know when it could get ripped away from you.

Parents Names: Jason and Michelle Owens

