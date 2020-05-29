Mallory Owens

High School: Davenport North
Accomplishments: Four-year All-Iowa Honor Dance Team, National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and major in Nursing
Extracurriculars: Dance Team
Favorite Quote: "Life is too short for regrets."
Favorite Memory: When we won against Dubuque Hempstead
Advice To Future Generations: Take every chance and opportunity given to you. Don't take high school for granted because it goes by way too fast and you never know when it could get ripped away from you.
Parents Names: Jason and Michelle Owens
