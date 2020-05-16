Marianna Carter

High School: Davenport North
Accomplishments: Dual-enrollment Program, graduate with AA from Scott Community College in May and North High School in June
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and become a Speech Pathologist
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, North High School Ambassadors, Joi Club, Color Guard, Show Choir, Chamber Choir, Theater, numerous volunteer activities
Favorite Quote: "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated." - Maya Angelou
Favorite Memory: Being cast in a lead role in the play, "Noises Off."
Advice To Future Generations: Never let fear keep you from chasing your dreams.
Parents Names: Curtiss and Christy Carter
