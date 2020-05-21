{{featured_button_text}}
Stephanie Mathews

High School: Davenport North

Accomplishments: Graduated early, ROTC, Band, MPV

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College to earn an Associate's Degree in Nursing and then transfer to the University of Iowa and earn Master's and Bachelor's Degrees and then go to medical school

Extracurriculars: Band, ROTC

Favorite Quote: "Always be humble and kind."

Favorite Memory: Being told I just graduated

Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up on your hopes and dreams.

Parents Names: Stacy Mathews and Steve Moldt

