Tateum Park

High School: Davenport North

Accomplishments: Dual Grad Student, will be graduating with her AA from Scott Community College in May as well as from Davenport North in June.

First 2x Female State Wrestling Champion for her School and the State of Iowa

4 year Varsity Wrestler

4 year Varsity Cross Country Runner

2020 Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year

Future Plans: Will be continuing academic and wrestling career at Augsburg University.

Extracurriculars: Wrestling, Cross Country, Soccer, Student Council, Female Youth Wrestling Coach, Part Time Employee at HyVee

Favorite Quote: I got this!

Favorite Memory: Representing my school at the State Wrestling Tournament and bringing home the Championship Title!

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved as much as possible. Don’t let what others might think, hold you back!

Parents Names: Joshua & Jamie Park

