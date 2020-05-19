{{featured_button_text}}

High School: Davenport North

Accomplishments: 3.85 GPA, Dual Grad Student, Received AA Degree from Scott Community College, four-year Honor Student, four-year Academic Letter, National Honor Society, Academic All-State Football, Honorable Mention All-District Football, Academic All-State Baseball, Candidate for Prom Court

Future Plans: Double-major in Supply Chain Management and Marketing at Iowa State University

Extracurriculars: Varsity Baseball, Varsity Football, Orchestra, Show Choir, North High School Ambassadors

Favorite Quote: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in awhile you could miss it." - Ferris Bueller

Favorite Memory: Playing against West in football and looking up at the stands and seeing the stands completely packed

Advice To Future Generations: Work on becoming the best possible version of yourself.

Parents Names: Michelle and Jeremy Collins

