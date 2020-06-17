Aaron Murphy

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Band Letter four years, Academic Letter, National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa in the fall
Extracurriculars: Band, Drama Club, Jazz Band, Show Choir Pit Band, volunteer at church, participant of Youth Ministry
Favorite Quote: "Do or Do not there is no try." - Master Yoda
Favorite Memory: Being around friends at school that I can call family because of how close we are
Advice To Future Generations: Get involved in school activities, high school flies by if you aren't careful. Do as much as you can and have fun.
Parents Names: Patrick and Melissa Murphy
