Alyssa Combs

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: I graduated three terms early my senior year while being a single mom. I was a part of Davenport West's cheer squad and competition team for three years. I was a part of homecoming court and voted best team player for cheer.

Future Plans: I plan to attend Scott Community College to start the process of being a nurse and then transfer after two years to Blackhawk College.

Extracurriculars: I enjoy playing with my son, Miles, who is almost a year old in June.

Favorite Quote: "God is greater then your highs and lows"

Favorite Memory: Making homecoming court

Advice To Future Generations: Trust yourself and don't let others tear you down. Stay focused in school and make a lot of fun memories with friends!

Parents Names: John and Amanda Combs

