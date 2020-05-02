Alyssa Combs

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: I graduated three terms early my senior year while being a single mom. I was a part of Davenport West's cheer squad and competition team for three years. I was a part of homecoming court and voted best team player for cheer.
Future Plans: I plan to attend Scott Community College to start the process of being a nurse and then transfer after two years to Blackhawk College.
Extracurriculars: I enjoy playing with my son, Miles, who is almost a year old in June.
Favorite Quote: "God is greater then your highs and lows"
Favorite Memory: Making homecoming court
Advice To Future Generations: Trust yourself and don't let others tear you down. Stay focused in school and make a lot of fun memories with friends!
Parents Names: John and Amanda Combs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.