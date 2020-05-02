Americaus Geest

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Junior Rotarian, perfect attendance since elementary school, academic excellence, student hunger drive ambassador, most improved in math during middle school, lettered in band, lettered in swimming, HAV life award, NCYL scholarship recipient, lettered in academics
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years then transfer to University of Iowa to major in Nursing and minor in Theater
Extracurriculars: Marching band, pep band, theater productions, drama club vice-president, Wings club, student senate, Falcon friends, swim, MVP
Favorite Quote: "I am the one thing in life I can control. I am inimitable. I am original." - Hamilton
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is going to Florida my sophomore year with the band. I created so many memories and made many new friends. It was even fun getting stuck on a ride with our teacher before he retired.
Advice To Future Generations: You'll always run into rough patches but as long as you keep trying and pushing forward, you'll succeed.
Parents Name: Gretchen Geest
