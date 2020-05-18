{{featured_button_text}}
Armando Chavez

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Graduating high school

Future Plans: Welding

Extracurriculars: Work

Favorite Quote: "Work hard."

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and you can do it.

Parents Names: Amber Chavez and Yimy Chavez

