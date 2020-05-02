Brandon Schutte

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Academic Honors, National Honors Society Treasurer
Future Plans: Brandon plans to attend Iowa State University to major in Computer Science
Extracurriculars: Video Board Crew, Auditorium Management, Digital Arts Club, National Honors Society
Favorite Quote: "Do, or Do not, there is no try." - Master Yoda
Favorite Memory: Being a TA, and being able to help teach the kids.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to get involved, your time in high school will be so much better if you join activities and sports.
Parents Names: Brad and Tanya Schutte
