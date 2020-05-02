{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Schutte

Brandon Schutte

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Academic Honors, National Honors Society Treasurer

Future Plans: Brandon plans to attend Iowa State University to major in Computer Science

Extracurriculars: Video Board Crew, Auditorium Management, Digital Arts Club, National Honors Society

Favorite Quote: "Do, or Do not, there is no try." - Master Yoda

Favorite Memory: Being a TA, and being able to help teach the kids.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to get involved, your time in high school will be so much better if you join activities and sports.

Parents Names: Brad and Tanya Schutte

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments