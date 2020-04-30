Breanna Eis

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Advanced art, cello
Future Plans: Obtain a degree in Diesel Mechanics and welding.
Extracurriculars: Past Volunteer work with New Kingdom Trailriders
Favorite Memory: When I was accepted in to advanced art
Advice To Future Generations: Good friends are what get you through high school.
Parents Names: Jenny and Jeremiah Eis
