Breanna Eis

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Advanced art, cello

Future Plans: Obtain a degree in Diesel Mechanics and welding.

Extracurriculars: Past Volunteer work with New Kingdom Trailriders

Favorite Memory: When I was accepted in to advanced art

Advice To Future Generations: Good friends are what get you through high school.

Parents Names: Jenny and Jeremiah Eis

