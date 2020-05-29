Chandra Duyvejonck

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: American Citizenship Award
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College and study Criminal Justice and then got to a university and law school
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Show Choir, Choir, National Honor Society, Track and Field
Favorite Quote: "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." - Dr. Seuss
Parents Names: Jeff and Alicia Duyvejonck
