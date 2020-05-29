Chans Allen

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Vocational Welding I and II
Future Plans: Work and then go to a trade school in a year or two
Extracurriculars: JV Football freshman year
Favorite Quote: "She'll go or she won't go but either way, that's the way she goes."
Parents Names: Michael and Alice Allen
