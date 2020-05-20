Dakota Shannon

High School: Davenport West
Future Plans: Join the Iowa Army National Guard and then attend Scott Community College for two years and then transfer to the University of Iowa and major in Nursing
Extracurriculars: Band, Jazz Band, Digital Arts Club
Favorite Quote: "Everything is going to be alright, maybe not today, but eventually." - Jacksepticeye
Favorite Memory: Getting Division 1 ratings at the State Music Competitions and our Florida trip
Advice To Future Generations: Participate in high school. If you play an instrument, continue in high school. It will become your second family. Also have fun and enjoy high school while it lasts.
Parents Names: Curtis and Angie Shannon
