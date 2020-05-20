{{featured_button_text}}
Dakota Shannon

High School: Davenport West

Future Plans: Join the Iowa Army National Guard and then attend Scott Community College for two years and then transfer to the University of Iowa and major in Nursing

Extracurriculars: Band, Jazz Band, Digital Arts Club

Favorite Quote: "Everything is going to be alright, maybe not today, but eventually." - Jacksepticeye

Favorite Memory: Getting Division 1 ratings at the State Music Competitions and our Florida trip

Advice To Future Generations: Participate in high school. If you play an instrument, continue in high school. It will become your second family. Also have fun and enjoy high school while it lasts.

Parents Names: Curtis and Angie Shannon

