Danielle Stevens

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Marching Band Drum Major, SEIBA, All-State, Lead Alto in Jazz I (Competiton Jazz Band), First Chair Wind Ensemble for two years, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Major in Early Childhood Education at St. Ambrose University with a minor in Music
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Musical Pit, Williams Band Buddy, Member of Quad-City Youth Wind Symphony, WINGS, Managing Editor in Newspaper, Future Teachers Club
Favorite Quote: "To play without passion is inexcusable." - Beethoven
Favorite Memory: Going to Ames for All-State and playing in the Hilton Coliseum
Advice To Future Generations: Always believe in yourself, you are your own personal cheerleader.
Parents Names: Jennifer and Gary Curtis and David Stevens
