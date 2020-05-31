{{featured_button_text}}
Danielle Stevens

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Marching Band Drum Major, SEIBA, All-State, Lead Alto in Jazz I (Competiton Jazz Band), First Chair Wind Ensemble for two years, Honor Roll

Future Plans: Major in Early Childhood Education at St. Ambrose University with a minor in Music

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Musical Pit, Williams Band Buddy, Member of Quad-City Youth Wind Symphony, WINGS, Managing Editor in Newspaper, Future Teachers Club

Favorite Quote: "To play without passion is inexcusable." - Beethoven

Favorite Memory: Going to Ames for All-State and playing in the Hilton Coliseum

Advice To Future Generations: Always believe in yourself, you are your own personal cheerleader.

Parents Names: Jennifer and Gary Curtis and David Stevens

