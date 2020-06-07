Academics
Meghan Nahnybida, child of Rick and Amy Nahnybida, plans to major in Computer Science at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Iowa Governor's Scholar Award, 4.0 GPA, Junior Rotarian
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout high school, I have learned many important lessons. However, the lesson that stands out the most is the importance of collaborating with others. Whether it is spending countless hours on a project with teammates or simply studying for a calculus exam with my peers, working alongside classmates is an unmatched experience. Instead of being dreadful of team projects, I learned to embrace them and see how critical the experiences are to becoming a well-rounded student, teammate, and person in general. Teamwork is a lesson that I will definitely take with me into my college education, career, and life.
Nhan Tran, child of Quang Tran, plans to major in Computer Software Development at Indian Hills Community College.
Top 3 achievements: 4.0 GPA, Second Place in Hawkeye Programming Challenge Division II, Iowa Governor's Scholar
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? An experience that I'll remember forever has to be when I was in my sophomore year of high school. There was a difficult problem that stumped most people in the class. I solved the problem, and no one was surprised that I could solve it. That was an encouraging moment for me.
The Arts
Maesi Geigle, child of Jackie and Chris Geigle, plans to major in American Sign Language/English Interpreter at Scott Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Davenport Noon Optimists Club Scholarship, Outstanding Performer Award, and Most Dedicated Member Award.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I will never forget is the time where my choir teacher told my class that life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it. The single comment on a random day in the choir has always stuck with me because it made me realize how in control of my life I actually was. I'll remember that experience forever because now I can live life better by simply changing how reacted when challenges occur.
Michael Hill, child of Monike and Jeremy Hill, plans to major in Music Education at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 accomplishments: Allstate Orchestra, QCYSO Concerto winner, Colts drum and bugle corps member.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? There are two moments in my high school career that stand out. The first memorable moment was when our jazz band was a wild card in the state jazz competition. The second was when our percussion ensemble received the best in center designation and was able to perform at Iowa State University. Both instances required more intense rehearsals in preparation for those events.
Humanities
Anton Kordick, child of Robert and Melissa Kordick, plans to major in Bioinformatics at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Speech and Debate Nationals, Academic excellence throughout High school, Iowa Boy's State Participant
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Giving a speech about why vegetables don't exist might sound completely ridiculous, however, for me, it was when everything I had learned about speech came together. I gave a strong intro that grabbed the attention of my class. More importantly, I was able to hold the class’s attention beyond the intro and into the three-body points. When the conclusion came, it tied the speech up wonderfully. During my speech, I had made my class laugh and smile, but more notably, I had given a speech that my class was unlikely to forget. After two years of working with my speech coach Mrs. Rietz, the different elements of speech that she had taught me finally clicked. Soon after my vegetable speech, I earned my ticket to go to nationals for speech and debate. And everything I had learned came together in an absurd speech about why vegetables don’t exist.
Molly Friede, child of Ann and John Friede, plans to major in History and English Education at the University of Northern Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: I am the senior class president, I am a part of the National Honors Society, and I am a part of the Davenport West High school Wind Ensemble.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget my AP English class with Ms. Sheehey. She is by far one of the most influential teachers I have had. She has taught me so much. Her class is what helped me discover my love of classic literature. For example, the book Moby Dick by Herman Melville will never leave me for as long as I live. If Ms. Sheehey had not taught me to appreciate classic literature and the literary elements hidden throughout the novel, I could have never fully appreciated the novel. I had originally planned to major in History Education. However, after taking AP English, I decided to double major in History and English Education.
Leadership
Annie Chu, child of Thanh Chu and Thu Chu, plans to major in Accounting and Business Analytics at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: President of Asian Club, Secretary of National Honor Society, and Secretary of Senior Class Officers
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my freshman year, I took a class called IGESS which integrated Geometry and Earth Space Science. At the end of every quarter, we were required to make a project. I loved how my group always went above and beyond, and our projects would turn out amazing! During one of the projects, we had to create our own solar system. We put in so much time and effort into this project and it even lit up! We were so thrilled to make it and the name selection process was fun. Presenting this project was also a blast because we were extremely enthusiastic to show off our work. I will forever remember this class because of our projects, and it was a fun class in general.
Brandon Schutte, child of Brad and Tanya Schutte, plans to major in Computer Science at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, Mentors in Violence Prevention, Academic Honors.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A learning experience I will never forget is when I had the privilege to be a Teacher's Assistant. I was able to have the privilege to help teach and tutor the younger students so that they may have assistance in learning new and difficult topics.
Math/The Sciences
Brittany Vick, child of Tanya Vick and David Vick, plans to major in Political science, the pre-law route at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Academic excellence all four years, advancing to and competing in super-regionals for school’s FTC team, a selected Junior Rotarian for West High School.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A learning experience I will remember forever was during my freshman year. Certain students were selected to take IGESS, which stood for integrated geometry earth space science, as a class opposed to taking geometry and earth science separate. Having to combine two separate subjects to make one unique way of learning was always fun and exciting, but also forced me to apply my knowledge to the real world. I will always remember this because I felt like it was a time in school where I learned something useful but also learned in a teaching style different than other traditional classrooms.
Mason Dunn, child of Dr. Heather Dunn, plans to attend the United States Naval Academy and major in Chemistry
Top 3 achievements: Track and Cross Country Captain, National Honors Society President, and Health Occupation Students of America President
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The ability to bond with my teachers. When I built bonds with my teachers my enjoyment of the class increased and I focused and got more out of the topic of study.
Vocational Education
Adam Parcel, child of James and Lori Parcel, plans to double major in Political Science and Economics at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.
Top 3 achievements: 4.0 GPA (1st in my class); Chairman/founder Scott County Teenage Republicans, and 2019 Quad Cities Youth Leader of the Year.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In my sophomore year of high school, I took my first college business class. This is an experience I'll never forget. I learned what it takes to build a business from the ground floor up. One has to be willing to work hard and sacrifice. I got to know my business teachers and they have been mentors to me throughout high school. Their words and guidance have helped me believe in myself and to have the courage to take the risks necessary to achieve my goals and dreams.
Jeb Collins, child of Don and Cris Collins, plans to study welding at Hawkeye Community College, Waterloo Iowa
Top achievements: Vocational welding
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In welding, my instructor Mr. Zinn, taught me how a real life welding shop works and it really showed me how real life works instead of being in class and not getting and real life experience.
Young Journalist
Daizie Johnson, child of Brad Johnson and Deanna Sherwood, plans to major in Elementary Education / Social Work at the University of Northern Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, Shaheen yearbook Co-Editor, and Future Teacher club.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember the teachers that impacted my life for the better throughout this journey. Despite the countless times I entered their rooms stressed out and clueless, Mrs. Choate and Mrs. Ray never hesitated to lend a hand or give advice. Choate has never missed a moment of my growth during high school; I attended her classes proudly each year as an English 1 and yearbook student until senior year when I was awarded a Co-Editor position for West’s 60th-anniversary yearbook. Ray has inspired much of my passion for writing as my English 2, contemporary literature, and Intro to Education teacher from sophomore year to present. Throughout the last four years (and especially this year) Choate and Ray have not only been great teachers but wonderful mentors. Overall, my inspiration to major in education is because of their strong influence and kind hearts.
Timothy O'Leary, child of Timothy O'Leary Sr and Bianey O'Leary, plans to major in Journalism at the University of Missouri Columbia, Columbia, MO.
Top 3 achievements: Best of SNO recognition on multiple of my pieces, Quill and Scroll National honor society winner, and Media Editor of the Beak ‘n’ Eye - student newspaper.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I remember very clearly, at the end of my sophomore year, being shuffled from class to class but I can't remember the reason. After about three cycles, I landed in Intro to Newspaper. On its own, the class wouldn't be anything special but the whole experience always gives me a handful of anecdotes to use when I talk about it.
